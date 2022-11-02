West Ham star wants permanent exit sealed as soon as possible

West Ham loanee Nikola Vlasic wants to leave the London Stadium permanently as soon as possible, according to a report from Toro News.

And if it was up to him, he would have already made a permanent move from West Ham to Torino.

The 25-year-old could now complete permanent move as West Ham are happy to get him off the books by January.

Vlasic is enjoying his loan spell in Serie A and has already become on of the most important players at Torino.

The Croatian star failed to make impact under David Moyes as West Ham manager kept playing him at left winger role while Vlasic is mostly suited as false 9 and playing behind the striker.

