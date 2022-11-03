Arrests made after Man City star was racially abused during Champions League match

Police have arrested a pair of Sevilla fans over alleged racist abuse aimed towards Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis during Wednesday night’s Champions League match at the Etihad.

Man City were 3-1 winners over the La Liga side in their final group stage match and it was a special night for Lewis as the 17-year-old started a match in Europe’s biggest competition and scored the equaliser for the Premier League side – becoming the youngest-ever player to score on their first start in the competition.

The right-back was substituted during the 85th minute and it is alleged that the racist incident happened as Lewis walked past the away fans whilst walking back to the City bench.

Two Sevilla supporters have been arrested after the reported incident, states the Daily Star, as the authorities set about punishing them for their actions.

Man City released an official statement via their club website on Thursday evening, condemning the behaviour of the travelling fans and pledging their support for Lewis.

It was a very special night for the 17-year-old City star and it is a shame that the youngster will have this type of memory attached to the occasion forever.