Exclusive: Arsenal scouting talented attacker who has plenty of transfer suitors across Europe

Arsenal are scouting highly-rated Uruguayan winger Facundo Torres, who is also attracting transfer interest from a number of clubs in the Premier League and other major European leagues.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the Italian transfer news guru explaining that, for now, Arsenal’s interest is not as strong or advanced as some other sources have suggested.

Torres has shown huge potential in his time in the MLS with Orlando City, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he made the step up to a more competitive league before long.

Still, Arsenal’s interest is not that strong yet, with Romano stating that the Gunners are scouting the player, and that they “appreciate” him, but with no talks on the horizon just yet.

“There’s still nothing advanced yet. Facundo is one of many players that Arsenal are following and scouting, he’s appreciated – but it’s not something serious yet,” Romano explained.

“He’s a promising talent, and there are several clubs in Italy, Spain and UK following him.”

Mikel Arteta would do well to strengthen his attack in January due to a lack of depth behind Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka, but it remains to be seen if Torres will be the player they go for.

Some Arsenal fans might prefer to see someone who’s already more proven at the highest level in Europe coming in to strengthen the team, as someone like Torres might find Premier League football too big a step up from what he’s used to.

The 22-year-old seems one to watch for the future, though, and Gooners will no doubt be keeping an eye on his progress with some interest now.