One of Mykhaylo Mudryk’s teammates at Shakhtar Donetsk has joked that the in-form Ukraine forward is already at Arsenal.

The 21-year-old is enjoying an outstanding season for Shakhtar, looking in particularly impressive form in the Champions League against some of the best club sides in Europe.

It seems only a matter of time before we see Mudryk seal a move to a top team, perhaps in the Premier League, and it seems Shakhtar goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin is hinting he sees the player heading to the Emirates Stadium.

“I like that he is focused only on himself, his and the team’s game. Fans don’t really see that much. No one sees what he is doing away from the football field,” Trublin told Football 24.

“All these transfer rumours affect him only in a positive way, because he enjoys what he does. And, in the team, we can tell him; ‘well, you’re already at Arsenal, let’s all go!’”

It’s not entirely clear if this joke has been lost in translation slightly, but it will be interesting to see if anything more about Arsenal comes out in the next few weeks.

The Gunners could, after all, do well to strengthen in attack as soon as possible, with their front three of Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka not necessarily looking prolific enough to keep them at the top of the table.

A bit more depth would be useful, and Mudryk would be a hugely exciting talent to add to Mikel Arteta’s ever-improving side.