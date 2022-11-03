Aston Villa to prioritise signing of former Manchester United and Chelsea target

Aston Villa are interested in Villareal defender Pau Torres, who was linked to Manchester United last summer.

Newly appointed Villa manager Unai Emery is looking to shop at his former club during the next transfer windows, as he is eyeing sought-after centre-back Torres.

Emery coached Torres and his former side to a Europa League trophy, as well as the Champions League semi-final. Torres attracted interest from top clubs across Europe over the summer but ultimately opted to stay in Spain.

Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market. ??? #transfers Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested – Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him. pic.twitter.com/MH7bYNqe9h — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 26, 2022

The manager has since opted to return to the Premier League after departing Arsenal in 2019 as the successor of Steven Gerrard at Villa.

Emery has his work cut out with the Midlands outfit as they currently sit 16th in the league table and have picked up only three wins so far this season.

Torres is a priority for Emery

According to sources at Football Insider, the Villa board will pursue Torres after Emery has confirmed his intentions of reuniting with the defender.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £40 million and will likely play a key role for Spain at the forthcoming World Cup.