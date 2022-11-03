Newcastle United are reportedly one of the clubs who sense that there may be an opportunity to seal the transfer of AC Milan playmaker Charles De Ketelaere this January.

The talented 21-year-old really caught the eye during his time at Club Brugge before a big move to Milan this summer, though it’s fair to say he’s not made the most convincing start at the San Siro.

According to Voetbalkrant, there could now be an opportunity to snap up De Ketelaere this winter, with Newcastle one of the teams sensing they might be able to get something done.

Despite not performing at his best in his brief spell in Italy, De Ketelaere remains a promising talent and someone who could surely make a positive impact at a team like Newcastle as they look to build for the future.

The Belgium international might end up being available, according to the report, and Newcastle could be joined by Leeds United in a January battle for his signature.

It will be intriguing to see how this develops, but it may be that we’ll soon get to see a skilful and entertaining young player making his way to the Premier League.