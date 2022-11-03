“A silly thing to do” – Chelsea star warned he could “regret” antics ahead of Arsenal clash

Former Aston Villa star Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for his BT Sport advert ahead of the big game against Arsenal this weekend.

The Blues host the Gunners at Stamford Bridge for Sunday’s early kick-off, and it will mean Aubameyang has the chance to play against his former club for the first time since leaving back in January.

Aubameyang initially left Arsenal for Barcelona, but quickly found himself back in London with a transfer to Chelsea in the summer.

Ahead of his reunion with Mikel Arteta’s side, the Gabon international has appeared in an advert with a message to Arsenal, saying he’s back and he’s “blue”.

Agbonlahor, speaking on talkSPORT in the video clip below, was not too impressed…

???? “I was baffled by Aubameyang!” ? “BT Sport would have been buzzing when he said those words…very strange!” ? “These seem to work against you! I wouldn’t be surprised if he missed a sitter.”@Ga11Agbon believes Aubameyang may live to regret his comments about #AFC ? pic.twitter.com/IepPYLcAMI — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 3, 2022

The pundit believes Aubameyang might have just put more pressure on himself, and risks making himself look silly if he plays against Arsenal and misses a sitter.

Agbonlahor says he would never have done something like that himself, and also felt it was disrespectful towards his old club.

Still, he added that BT Sport must have been “buzzing” to be able to get the 33-year-old to say something to add a bit of spice to the fixture.

Discussing how Aubameyang’s time at Arsenal came to end, Fabrizio Romano recently made some interesting comments on the saga with Arteta in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“The relationship was broken in January last season but there’s respect between Arteta and Auba. And I’m told Auba has been an excellent professional with both Chelsea and Barca until now, there have never been any problems there,” Romano said.

This latest incident certainly makes it seem like there might be some cause to question the player’s professionalism, but of course it will all be forgotten if he does manage a good performance in this weekend’s game.