‘Fingers crossed’ – Coach tells attacker to snub Leeds United move

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has urged youngster Lewis Pirie to stay at Pittodrie following interest from Premier League clubs.

The 15-year-old is attracting interest from clubs across the top flight after displaying some impressive performances at youth level.

Pirie netted four goals for Aberdeen’s under-16s against Dundee United recently. He also bagged the winner for Scotland against Wales in a youth Victory Shield match.

Scouts from numerous teams have been over to Scotland to monitor the development of the youngster. Everton, Leeds United, Fulham are all interested, as well as Championship side Sheffield United.

Currently, Pirie is unable to feature for Aberdeen’s first team due to his age, but he will be able to once he turns 16 in the new year. He has, however, been drafted to complete a training session with the squad.

Goodwin has his say

The Aberdeen manager is adamant Pirie should stay for the time being. He told Press and Journal: “Young Lewis is a player that I really like.

“He is a young, exciting prospect and I just hope he can see his long-term future at Aberdeen.

“Young players know they will get opportunities with me; that age doesn’t bother me.

“Fingers crossed Lewis, along with all the other young ones who are attracting attention, can see the bigger picture. That Aberdeen will give them the opportunity of having a fantastic career.”