Reporter says ‘special’ Crystal Palace player could miss West Ham in potential blow for Vieira

Crystal Palace are reportedly facing a major blow for the upcoming West Ham game.

Odsonne Edouard is expected to miss this Sunday’s match through injury, according to a report from football.london.

Edouard is a key player for Patrick Vieira, so this is far from ideal in what could be a challenging fixture for the Eagles.

Even if he’s not been the most consistent performer in his time at Selhurst Park, Edouard was notably described as “special” by Neil Lennon during his Celtic days, and he remains someone with the ability to change a game in an instant.

Palace’s hopes of picking up three points against the Hammers has surely been dealt a significant blow if this particular piece of injury news proves accurate.