Liverpool laying the groundwork for hugely ambitious transfer that could require “crazy offer”

Liverpool are reportedly laying the groundwork for an ambitious potential transfer deal for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice next summer.

The Reds could do with a big investment in midfield as it looks like Jurgen Klopp needs to start rebuilding as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara are now past their best, while the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain never really delivered as expected.

Rice could be ideal for Liverpool, and Simon Phillips of Chelsea News, quoted via The Anfield Talk in the tweet below, has stated that they’ll be pushing hard to win the race for the England international’s signature next summer and have already started laying the groundwork for the deal…

(?) NEW: Liverpool are going to be pushing hard to sign Declan Rice this summer and have already started the groundwork. [@siphillipssport] — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) November 3, 2022

Liverpool fans would surely welcome this move, though it remains to be seen if they’d prefer Rice to Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

German outlet Sport Bild have reported that LFC could go all out for Bellingham as their top target next summer, but there’s no doubt Rice could be a similarly exciting option to give them something different in the middle of the park.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano has previously stated it would take crazy money for West Ham to think about selling Rice.