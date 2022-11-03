The Chelsea left-back has been dealt a gutting injury blow just 18 days before the Three Lions kick off their tournament against Iran.

The 25-year-old was shown visibly distressed and holding the back of his leg in the closing stages of Chelsea’s final Champions League group stage game against Dinamo Zagreb.

He limped off the pitch holding on to Chelsea staff and it makes for concerning viewing for Chelsea and England fans.

Unfortunate for England and Ben Chilwell a few weeks from the World Cup…?#UCL pic.twitter.com/eowwHxXuaH — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

The defence has struggled with long-term injuries previously in his career and was just getting used to playing regularly for Chelsea again, having accumulated 756 minutes of game time in all competitions this season.

? Ben Chilwell is an injury concern for the World Cup after leaving Stamford Bridge last night on crutches. pic.twitter.com/mUd0YXrnhj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 3, 2022

Chelsea also face London rivals Arsenal this weekend in a must-win clash for both sides as the Blues look for a positive reaction to their 4-1 Brighton loss, whilst Arsenal will aim to remain in top spot of the Premier League.

Graham Potter reacts to Chilwell injury

When questioned on Chilwell’s issue being a concern for the World Cup, Graham Potter replied: “I think you’d have to say so. Obviously I don’t want to say any more than that but when a player pulls up like he did, and he felt it, it’s never positive.”

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.