Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.

The Ivory Coast international is a world class talent on his day, and he’d surely have plenty of big-name suitors if he did decide to leave Palace.

A recent report from 90min linked Zaha as a potential target for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea, but Romano insists nothing has been decided on his future yet.

Palace have informed Zaha of their intention to give him a new contract, according to Romano, but he also said the 29-year-old could be a good option for bigger clubs.

Playing regularly will be key for Zaha, though, so it will be interesting to see which of the aforementioned clubs can guarantee him a guaranteed place in the starting XI.

“Wilfried Zaha has not made any decision yet on his future,” Romano said.

“Crystal Palace have informed him of the intention to offer a new deal, but in this case it’s only up to Zaha and he has not decided yet.

“I think he could be an interesting solution for many big six clubs, but he needs to play regularly; it’s really important for him.

“As things stand, he could be a free agent next summer and that’s a great opportunity for many clubs, but let’s see what happens in the next few months.”

Zaha could make a fine replacement for Sadio Mane at Liverpool, who look in need of changes after this disappointing season, but they might also decide to show more faith and patience in Luis Diaz.

Chelsea, meanwhile, surely need urgent replacements for misfits like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while Arsenal are yet to replace Nicolas Pepe, leaving them a little short of depth if the likes of Bukayo Saka or Gabriel Martinelli get injured.