Gabriel Martinelli’s comments on new contract will be music to Arsenal fans’ ears

Gabriel Martinelli looks set to commit his future to Arsenal after a remarkable start to the season.

The Brazilian is enjoying the best start to a season in his career to date. The Gunners are sitting top of the Premier League table with one of the youngest sides in the league and momentum at the Emirates continues to build.

Martinelli has netted five goals and two assists 12 matches played for Arsenal and has all but cemented his place in the starting 11. Mikel Arteta’s side have picked up 31 points out of a possible 36 and are two points ahead of Manchester City, who are looking to obtain their third consecutive league title.

The North London side have only two league matches remaining before the World Cup and heading into the prolonged international break in first place is crucial for Arteta and the players. They will face derby rivals, Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge on November 6 and Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 12.

Martinelli wants to stay in London

Ahead of contract negotiations, Martinelli has made his intentions clear when talking to Football Daily. He said: “I’m very happy at Arsenal, I’ve said it many times. This is my club, I love to be here, I love the city. I love everything about Arsenal. So I want to stay, I’m very happy.

“Just need to get a pen and sign!”

Footage courtesy of Football Daily.