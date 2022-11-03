Ibrahimovic on Mbappe: “You should never be bigger than a club”

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed Kylian Mbappe for trying to be bigger than the club.

After months of speculation regarding his future and links to Real Madrid, Mbappe extended his stay in Paris to 2023 when he signed a contract extension in May.

The details of the deal were released and the three-year extension is rumoured to cost the French giants a whopping £540 million in total.

Mbappe was also promised to have a leading role at the club, in which he would have a say on transfer ins and outs, as well as manager appointments. One of his demands was that PSG oversee the departure of star attacker Neymar, which they have yet to fulfil.

"He feels betrayed. He's had enough and he wants out." Just 143 days after signing a new contract, Kylian Mbappé wants to leave PSG.

Due to the Ligue 1 side not meeting Mbappe’s requests, the Frenchman is reportedly unhappy and seeking a move away, just months after committing his future to PSG.

Zlatan weighs in

When speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, Ibrahimovic said: “Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you should never be bigger than the club because you are not.”

The French international has netted 18 goals and contributed five assists so far this season, showing his emotions do not get the better of him on the pitch.