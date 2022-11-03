Ibrahimovic on Mbappe: “You should never be bigger than a club”

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has slammed Kylian Mbappe for trying to be bigger than the club.

After months of speculation regarding his future and links to Real Madrid, Mbappe extended his stay in Paris to 2023 when he signed a contract extension in May.

The details of the deal were released and the three-year extension is rumoured to cost the French giants a whopping £540 million in total.

Mbappe was also promised to have a leading role at the club, in which he would have a say on transfer ins and outs, as well as manager appointments. One of his demands was that PSG oversee the departure of star attacker Neymar, which they have yet to fulfil.

Due to the Ligue 1 side not meeting Mbappe’s requests, the Frenchman is reportedly unhappy and seeking a move away, just months after committing his future to PSG.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle likely to finalise agreement with midfielder before World Cup
Only one England player makes Fabrizio Romano’s World Cup Dream Team, Liverpool star & Man City trio in stunning XI
Potential Round of 16 Champions League opponents for Premier League teams

Zlatan weighs in

When speaking to French outlet Canal Plus, Ibrahimovic said: “Mbappe has put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. But you should never be bigger than the club because you are not.”

The French international has netted 18 goals and contributed five assists so far this season, showing his emotions do not get the better of him on the pitch.

More Stories Christophe Galtier Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint Germain PSG Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.