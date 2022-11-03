Leeds boss Jesse Marsch admits he didn’t let Crysencio Summerville to join his family for his birthday, in order to stay with the team for Halloween party.

Summerville was the star of the weekend as he scored the winner against Liverpool at Anfield to give Leeds all three points in a very difficult match.

“He wanted to go home and I said no. We had a Halloween party as well, so we did that with families, all the players and first-team staff. All the guys had good fancy dress, but Pascal Struijk was the best – he was a hippy.” – said Marsch.

Marsch admits he is constantly talking to the winger in order to improve him tactically because his technical part is already very good.

“I’ve talked to him about that from the very beginning and we just need to keep pushing him every day in terms of his mentality of being a pro and then the technical and tactical aspects of what we’re trying to achieve.”