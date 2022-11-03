Man United revive interest in trying to beat Liverpool to potential £100million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly reviving their interest in a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The England international has been a joy to watch in his time in the Bundesliga, rising from a teenager at Birmingham City to one of the most important players at a major European club in the space of just a couple of years.

It now seems inevitable that Bellingham will move for big money again next summer, and the Daily Mirror claim Manchester United are reviving their interest in the 19-year-old, who would cost around £100million.

The Red Devils would do well to bring in a statement signing like Bellingham, who could be someone the club can build around for the next decade or more.

Still, it surely won’t be easy for Man Utd to win the race for Bellingham’s signature when the likes of Liverpool also look set to be involved, as per Sport Bild.

Liverpool have been more successful in recent times, so Bellingham might prefer his odds of picking up silverware if he links up with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

United are showing improvement under Erik ten Hag, though, so it could be worth giving them a chance and becoming a key player to help their rebuilding project.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column recently, Fabrizio Romano also named the other big clubs likely to be in the race for Bellingham’s signature next year.