Liverpool insider gives fans bad news about the race for Jude Bellingham

The race for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is one of the most intriguing in the sport right now.

The 19-year-old is a star already and is performing with a maturity way beyond his years, which has caught the attention of nearly every elite club in world football.

One of those constantly linked with the England international is Liverpool, with many outlets reporting that the youngster is the midfield star Jurgen Klopp is looking for.

According to Sport Bild, the Reds manager has agreed with Liverpool’s hierarchy to go all in on Bellingham next summer but Liverpool insider, Neil Jones, states that it will come down to finances and the competition.

Speaking about Bellingham on Redmen TV, Jones stated: ”There’s no secret Liverpool want Bellingham and would like to sign him. The question has always been finances and the competition.”

This is bad news for Liverpool fans, as many Reds know that the Merseyside club cannot compete with other clubs such as Man City and PSG when it comes to massive financial numbers.

Dortmund are asking for £129m in order for clubs to acquire his services, reports Bild, and that combined with big wages is likely to rule Liverpool out of the race once City and other elite clubs get involved.