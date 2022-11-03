Liverpool to open talks with forward Klopp loves and will try to strike deal during World Cup

Liverpool are preparing to open contract talks with Roberto Firmino over a new deal during the World Cup.

The Brazilian’s contract at Anfield expires at the end of the season and before this campaign many expected the Merseyside club to run that deal down.

However, the forward seems re-born in a Liverpool shirt and has been one of the Reds’ best players this season.

Firmino has played 18 times for Liverpool this season, scoring eight goals and assisting a further four, and it looks like his performances are about to earn him a new contract at Anfield.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are keen to offer an extension to Firmino and hope to begin talks during the upcoming mid-season break.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp remains a huge admirer of the Brazil international and believes he still has a big role to play in the coming seasons.

Firmino will likely have to take a pay cut to stay at Anfield, however, as owners Fenway Sports Group are unlikely to sanction an extension of his current deal, which is worth around £180,000-a-week, according to the report.

The 31-year-old is a fan favourite amongst the Liverpool faithful and they will be delighted to know that the Brazilian could be around for a little while longer.