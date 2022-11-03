Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano denies Liverpool midfielder links, names the two transfer targets they wanted instead

Liverpool were not in the market for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha this summer despite some speculation to the contrary, Fabrizio Romano has stated in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Reds only wanted Jude Bellingham or Aurelien Tchouameni last summer, according to Romano, who adds that PSG always looked to be in pole position for the signing of Vitinha, who joined from Porto.

The talented 22-year-old looks a fine signing for the Ligue 1 giants, and had been identified as a priority target for the club’s recruitment chief Luis Campos, who is well known for his ability to find the best young players around the world.

Some Liverpool fans may well be wondering now if their club would have done well to join the race for Vitinha, but Romano insists that they only had their two priority targets in mind.

Discussing the Vitinha LFC speculation, Romano said: “From what I’m told, Liverpool were never in talks to sign Vitinha. It was always PSG as Luis Campos wanted him as priority target.

“He’s very good player – but Liverpool wanted Tchouameni or Bellingham, no other players.”

Tchouameni impressed at Monaco but ended up joining Real Madrid, while Bellingham is still at Borussia Dortmund for the time being, though will surely be one of the major transfer stories of next summer.