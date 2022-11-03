Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are all reportedly interested in signing RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact on the Bundesliga this season after missing several games through a ruptured ligament injury.

However, Olmo is now back fit and featured for Leipzig in their final Champions League group stage match last night. He netted an impressive goal as his side saw out a 4-0 win and secured their place in the Round of 16.

A set piece straight from the training pitch! ? Check out Leipzig's wonderfully worked fourth goal against Shakhtar tonight… ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/7u80Qb2WSI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 2, 2022

So far this season, the winger has netted two goals and four assists in 11 appearances. Reports from Spain are suggesting his drop in form may result in a move away from Germany next summer. The Spain international, who will likely feature for his national team at the forthcoming World Cup, is contracted to Leipzig until June 2024.

Top clubs will battle for Olmo’s signature

According to Fichajes, Barca, United and City are all keen on signing the Spaniard should he become available.

Footage courtesy of BT Sport.