Exclusive: Manchester United star not in transfer talks with any other club, Ten Hag will decide his future

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not currently in talks with any other club as his priority is to remain at Old Trafford.

The Spanish shot-stopper has had a great career at Man Utd, but there remains some uncertainty about his situation beyond this season as he nears the end of his contract.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano has made it clear that De Gea wants to stay at United, and that he’s not speaking to potential transfer suitors at the moment.

Ultimately, however, the decision will be made by Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, so it will be interesting to see if the Dutch tactician has faith in his current number one for a little longer, or if he decides it would be worth investing in a long-term successor who might be a better fit for his style of play.

“David de Gea is not in talks with any other club, as of now. He’s only waiting for Manchester United and he’d really love to stay,” Romano explained.

“Ultimately, it will be Erik ten Hag’s decision, and his words about De Gea were really positive in the last few weeks.

“I haven’t been told anything about De Gea’s wages or the terms of the deal yet, but he wants to stay at Old Trafford, for sure, so let’s see.”

Whatever happens, De Gea is sure to remain a United legend after over a decade of world class service.