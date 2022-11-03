Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain.

In 2018, the Cameroon international completed a spell in the Premier League with Stoke City, scoring five goals in 20 matches across the season. Since then, he has gone on to play alongside some of the best talents in Europe.

Lately, Choupo-Moting has been in prolific goal-scoring form for the Bundesliga side; scoring eight goals and assisting three in only 13 appearances.

Ronaldo out, Choupo-Moting in?

According to MediaFoot, the 33-year-old is being seriously considered by the United manager as he looks to add another forward option to the squad.

With Ronaldo seemingly desperate for a move, a January deal for Choupo-Moting could be a plausible option for Ten Hag if the Portugal international departs Manchester.