Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash

Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. 

In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.

If United finish top of the group, they will skip the Round of 16 playoffs in which they would face a demoted team from the Champions League. The manager will be keen to avoid any added fixture congestion to an already hectic schedule.

Erik ten Hag has, however, been forced to travel with a depleted squad after several players have been ruled out of the fixture.

Man Utd team news

Anthony Martial remains sidelined despite returning to training with his teammates, as he continues to recover from his third injury of the season.

Antony picked up a knock last week that left him sidelined for United’s match against West Ham last Sunday. The Brazilian is still unfit to face Sociedad.

Jadon Sancho is “ill” according to Ten Hag and so is taking time away from training to recover.

 

