Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it could soon earn him a big move, though Romano insists he won’t come cheap, with Rennes likely to ask for as much as €45-50million for the 25-year-old.

A recent report from 90min stated that Manchester United and Leeds were among Terrier’s suitors, and though Romano would not name any specific names, he did say the player had suitors in England and Italy.

“What a season Martin Terrier is having, and it’s inevitably led to links with Premier League clubs in recent times, but what’s the truth?” Romano wrote.

“He’s doing fantastic, and so there are always scouts following him from English clubs and also Serie A clubs.

“Sources close to Rennes guarantee they’d ask for €45-50m for Terrier, but nothing is happening yet. I think he’ll have a fair few options, but it’s too early to say anything concrete on his future right now.”

It remains to be seen if anyone will pay that asking price for Terrier, but it looks like it could be a good investment, and that price may well go up soon if he carries on playing like this.

Man Utd need more options up front after issues with Cristiano Ronaldo this season, while the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have never been particularly consistent or reliable 25-30-goal-a-season players.

Leeds, meanwhile, look like they still need to invest after a difficult summer that saw Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips leave Elland Road after they only narrowly escaped relegation.

It would be some statement from Leeds, however, to rival big names like United for a signing with that kind of asking price.