Mikel Arteta gives Arsenal fans’ league title dreams hope with comments about January transfer window

Mikel Arteta has guided Arsenal into a position where they have become Manchester City’s biggest threat for the Premier League title.

The Gunners are currently sat at the top of the Premier League table after 12 games, 2 points ahead of the reigning champions.

Arteta’s men are playing amazing football and look every bit like title challengers but many have questions about their squad as a whole and whether they are ready to achieve the feat.

A signing or two in January could be the difference and Arteta has given Arsenal fans what they want to hear with his recent comments about the upcoming window.

Arteta speaks about the January transfer window for Arsenal

“With the position that we are in right now, it demands as well another level of player,” Arteta said via Fabrizio Romano.

“That player has to be available. We will look at everything and let’s see what we can do”.

With Arsenal planning on challenging for the league, it seems that they will look to bring in a world-class player who is willing to join their cause.

Although it is hard to bring in such players mid-season, this should get Arsenal fans excited because at least they know the club is trying and are looking at making a real push for the Premier League.