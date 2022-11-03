Former Premier League manager Neil Warnock has been discussing Leeds United and some of their defensive issues and is not convinced by two of their stars.

Speaking on the Die For Three Points Podcast, the former Leeds boss named Liam Cooper and Luke Ayling as two players he’s not sold on.

“They have a good game like that, but they’re so open on the counter. In some games they play well and lose a couple of goals. I’m not convinced by them at the back, even in my time there were issues,” Warnock said.

“Ayling and Cooper, I know they’re regulars, but I wasn’t convinced about the defensive side of Leeds.”

Leeds secured a huge victory over Liverpool at the weekend but are still in trouble in the league as a whole.

The Yorkshire side have struggled to score goals this season but Warnock believes it is their defence that is letting them down.