Liverpool and Newcastle United have been informed that a club-record price must be paid in order to acquire midfielder Manu Kone.

Gladbach has reportedly set a club record asking price of €45 million (£39 million) for the 21-year-old.

Newcastle have been looking to sign a midfielder since the season started and have already been linked with Premier League star James Maddison.

Eddie Howe will be looking to add a midfielder and another attacker when transfer window opens in January and new owners are willing to splash the cash to boost team’s chances of playing in Europe next season.

Kone is seen as a combative midfielder who possesses good technical ability which would really suit Newcastle in midfield trio with Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes.