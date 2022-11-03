Newcastle likely to finalise agreement with midfielder before World Cup

Newcastle United are reportedly looking set to secure the future of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey imminently.

According to latest reports, the Magpies should finalise a new contract for Shelvey before the start of the World Cup in just over two weeks’ time.

Under their new owners, Newcastle have made some ambitious big-name signings, but Shelvey clearly remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s plans.

Newcastle have the option to trigger a one-year extension to Shelvey’s contract, and it looks like they’re now prepared to take up that option.

The 30-year-old has been at St James’ Park since 2016 and is closing in on 200 appearances for NUFC.

