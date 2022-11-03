“What are you doing?” – Callum Wilson baffled by what some “loser” Newcastle fans chant at him

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has hit out at some of the club’s fans as he admitted to being baffled by the behaviour of a few “losers” around the city.

The England international has been in fine form this season and is generally full of praise for the atmosphere around St James’ Park, though he did have one complaint about how some supporters act.

“When you go out for dinner or anything like that, people will start chants in the place,” he said.

“So if I’m there with a few of the boys they start singing Alex Isak’s song at me, and I’m like ‘woah, calm yourself down, what are you doing?’ and if there’s another midfielder there they’ll shout ‘Bruno is magic’ to them.

“These guys act like losers I swear sometimes. But these are good songs so I sing along to them anyway even if it’s about someone else.

“Unbelievable atmospheres in the stadium at the moment.”