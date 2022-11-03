All four English sides have secured their place in the next stage of the Champions League; Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Round of 16 draw will take place on Monday, November 7. Here is how the Premier League sides got on in their respective groups and the possible clubs they could face heading into the next round.

Man City

City finished winners of Group G and five points ahead of Borussia Dortmund in second place. They were unbeaten throughout the group stage; winning four matches and drawing two.

They could draw:

Club Brugge (BEL)

Frankfurt (GER)

Inter Milan (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

RB Leipzig (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side finished second in Group A after a remarkable campaign from the group winners Napoli. Liverpool’s only defeat of the group stage came to them when Napoli oversaw a 4-1 win – leaving the Merseyside team red-faced. They got their redemption, though, as Liverpool saw out a 2-0 win at Anfield in the return fixture on Tuesday evening.

Liverpool may face:

Bayern Munich (GER)

Benfica (POR)

Porto (POR)

Real Madrid (POR)

Chelsea

Graham Potter will oversee his first Champions League campaign as a manager after his side finished Group E winners. The Blues won four matches, drew one and lost one.

They could get:

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Frankfurt (GER)

Inter Milan (ITA)

PSG (FRA)

Leipzig (GER)

Spurs

Tottenham did not make it easy for themselves to qualify after drawing two and losing one game. Their fate went down to their final match against Olympique Marseille who opened the scoring before a goal from Clement Lenglet levelled the tie and an injury-time winner from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg secured their spot in the Round of 16.

They may face:

Dortmund (GER)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Inter Milan (ITA)

PSG (FRA)

Leipzig (GER)

AC Milan (ITA)

Pre-draw reactions

