Real Sociedad vs Man United team news: Van De Beek returns for Red Devils

Tonight is a big one for Manchester United’s Europa League campaign as the Premier League club look to leap Real Sociedad into the top spot for their group.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to the La Liga side at Old Trafford on the opening matchday of the competition and that is all that separates them in the group standings.

In order to top the group tonight, Erik ten Hag’s men will need to beat Real Sociedad by more than one goal and should they succeed they will advance to the last 16 of the competition.

However, should they fail, a knockout phase awaits the Red Devils where they will face one of the Champions League teams dropping into the competition.

For this crucial clash, Ten Hag has made three changes from the weekend’s win over West Ham with Donny Van De Beek, Victor Lindelof and Alejandro Garnacho all coming in for Man United.

As for Real Sociedad, the Spanish side will be looking to keep hold of their first-place standing in front of their fans tonight and bounce back from a poor defeat at the weekend, where they were defeated 2-0 at the hands of fellow top-four rivals Real Betis.

Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil names an unchanged team from the weekend as he looks to bounce back with a result over Man United tonight.