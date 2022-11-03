German international Timo Werner is now a major doubt for the forthcoming World Cup after sustaining an injury on Wednesday evening.

RB Leipzig booked their place in the Champions League Round of 16 after thrashing Shakhtar Donetsk 4-0 in their final group-stage game. They finished second in Group F and only one point below reigning European champions Real Madrid.

They only thing that could dampen their night was losing Werner through injury. The 26-year-old was forced to be substituted after picking up an ankle issue early in the game, which left him limping off the pitch.

Werner failed to ever make his mark at Chelsea but has returned to his goalscoring ways since his transfer back to Leipzig; netting nine goals and assisting four in 16 appearances across all competitions.

Werner’s World Cup hopes shattered?

The forward has always played a key role for his national team and would have likely featured regularly for Germany in Qatar. The events of last night now lower the chances of Werner being on the plane.

Leipzig are yet to confirm the extent of his injury.