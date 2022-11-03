Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Heung-Min Son will need surgery after suffering an injury during their final Champions League group-stage game.

The South Korean sustained a concussion after a clash of heads with Chancel Mbemba during Tuesday’s match with Olympique Marseille. After failing the immediate concussion checks, he was forced to be substituted.

Spurs have since released an update to fans, confirming that the Son will “need to undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around the left eye”.

Antonio Conte’s side have just three fixtures remaining before the World Cup; Liverpool and Leeds in the Premier League and an EFL Cup tie with Nottingham Forest.

Son will be sorely missed for upcoming matches

Their meeting with Liverpool is a must-win fixture for both sides, with Spurs aiming to stay cemented at third place in the league table and the Merseyside team hoping to boost their position from ninth.

Son is a key player for Spurs and has been in recent years. Whilst he may not be in the best firm right now, but having him in the squad is a significant loss for Conte.