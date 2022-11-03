Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer reunion with Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The France international starred under Conte when they both made the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2016, and it would be intriguing to see them link up together again at Spurs.

Kante is in the final few months of his contract with Chelsea, so could be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market in the summer of 2023.

See below as Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto tips Spurs to join Barcelona in the race to snap up Kante if and when he becomes available on a free…

N'Golo Kanté es un perfil que le gusta mucho a Antonio Conte. El Tottenham podría ser un rival del Barcelona en la carrera por el centrocampista cuyo contrato expira en junio de 2023. Contado hoy en Twitch @relevo. https://t.co/GXKGElgSjC — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) November 2, 2022

Kante could still have something to offer in the Premier League, even if he has had some issues with his fitness in recent times.

We’ve barely seen the 31-year-old in action for Chelsea this season due to his injury problems, and it might be that he’d be a slightly risky signing, even if he wouldn’t command a transfer fee.

Barcelona did well to bring in free agents like Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Hector Bellerin this summer, so they might be keen to try that strategy again.

It will be interesting to see if Kante favours a big name like Barca, or if he’d rather stay in London and work with his old manager again at Tottenham.