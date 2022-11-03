“I am serious” – Former Spurs star names the surprise signing who’d make Conte’s side title challengers

Former Tottenham star Rafael van der Vaart has made the surprise claim that Spurs could be title challengers if they sealed the transfer of Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech.

The Morocco international is a fine footballer on his day, as he showed during his time at Ajax, but it’s fair to say he’s just never quite got going at Chelsea.

It might be that the style of play is not quite right for him at Stamford Bridge, so maybe a move to somewhere like Tottenham could revive his career and still see him enjoy success in English football.

Van der Vaart is clearly a fan of Ziyech, and believes he’s just what’s needed at Spurs right now, talking the 29-year-old up as a player who could turn Antonio Conte’s side into title contenders if he joined.

Could Hakim Ziyech be a good signing for Tottenham?
“Hakim Ziyech has to join Tottenham,” Van der Vaart told Ziggo Sport, as quoted by the Metro.

“If Tottenham get Hakim Ziyech, they could win the Premier League. I am serious.”

Tottenham have had a decent start to the season but there remain some concerns about how negative Conte’s tactics have been at times, so perhaps adding a flair player like Ziyech would be useful to give the team another dimension.

