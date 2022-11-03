Video: “Annoying” – Liverpool’s Van Dijk names former Premier League star the hardest striker to play against

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is regarded by many as the best central defender in world football and therefore, it is high praise if he names you as the hardest striker he has ever played against. 

That honour now falls to former Arsenal and Chelsea star, Olivier Giroud, who Van Dijk stated is the hardest striker he has ever played against in an interview with Gary Neville.

The World Cup winner is a very underrated player and is notorious for always scoring in big games.

However, the Liverpool defender recognises the French striker’s quality as he puts him above everyone else he has played against.

Giroud is the hardest striker Van Dijk has ever played against
Liverpool’s Van Dijk speaks about Giroud

When asked by Gary Neville, “who’s the hardest striker you have ever faced in your career?” Van Dijk responded by saying “Giroud.”

The Liverpool defender went on to say: “In some way, he always manages to score.

“He’s the bogeyman, annoying.”

