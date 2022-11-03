Video: David de Gea produces insane double save to keep Man United in front

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are leading Real Sociedad 1-0 in their crucial Europa League match in Spain and the Red Devils have David de Gea to thank for that. 

United took the lead in the game after Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club after 17 minutes but the Premier League side need one more to top the group.

If Sociedad scored it would be a disaster for Man United but De Gea has prevented that from happening.

The Spaniard had a great game on Sunday against West Ham and is at it again tonight, producing a stunning double save to keep Man United in front, which can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ronaldo assists Garnacho before youngster produces stunning finish for first Man United goal
Former manager Neil Warnock says he’s ‘not convinced’ by two Leeds players
Newcastle and Liverpool told to pay €45m in order to sign midfielder

 

More Stories David de Gea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.