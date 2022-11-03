Video: David de Gea produces insane double save to keep Man United in front

Manchester United are leading Real Sociedad 1-0 in their crucial Europa League match in Spain and the Red Devils have David de Gea to thank for that.

United took the lead in the game after Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for the club after 17 minutes but the Premier League side need one more to top the group.

If Sociedad scored it would be a disaster for Man United but De Gea has prevented that from happening.

The Spaniard had a great game on Sunday against West Ham and is at it again tonight, producing a stunning double save to keep Man United in front, which can be seen below.

De Gea double save

WOW

pic.twitter.com/GdG8GhVSfB — ? (@TheErikWay) November 3, 2022

DAVID DE GEA WITH A MASSIVE DOUBLE SAVE FOR MAN UTD. ? pic.twitter.com/NFx1j0AHz5 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2022

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and CBS Sports