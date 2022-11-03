Video: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spotted singing YNWA at special event

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was awarded the Freedom of the City during a special civic ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall on Wednesday and the Reds boss was spotted singing the club’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at the event.

The award is a gesture of thanks from the city of Liverpool following what the German has achieved during his seven years as manager of the football club and the huge contribution he’s made to the local community through the charities he supports.

The Merseyside club have won everything under the German coach and the 55-year-old will always be known as the man who delivered Liverpool their first Premier League title back in 2020.

Klopp will forever have a special place in the hearts of the people of Liverpool and this award represents that in some way.

The German has shown during his time on Merseyside that he loves Liverpool Football Club and the city as a whole, and once again showed that at his special event on Wednesday, as the Reds boss was spotted singing YNWA.

