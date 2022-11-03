“He’ll be in the stands” – Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk roasts Jamie Carragher with harsh comment

Both Jamie Carragher and Virgil van Dijk will go down as Liverpool legends but the former got roasted by the current Reds centre-back whilst speaking in a recent interview.

Van Dijk is one of four key centre-backs in Liverpool’s squad at present, with Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez making up the rest of the players who can play in that area of the pitch.

Carragher, a former centre-back with the Merseyside club, played 737 times for Liverpool in all competitions but Van Dijk believes that is not enough to get into the current squad.

What did the Liverpool star say about Carragher?

In an interview with Carragher’s friend and fellow Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, Van Dik stated that the Liverpool legend would not get into the current squad.

When asked by Neville if Jamie Carragher would get into the current Liverpool squad? Van Dijk asked: “Like the squad or the eleven?”

The former Man United man then asks whilst laughing: “You’re not having him the eleven are you?”

To which the Liverpool star responded with: “Not even in the first twenty, he’ll be in the stands.”

When asked if he really means that, Van Dijk replied with a simple “Yeah.”