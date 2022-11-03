Video: Ronaldo assists Garnacho before youngster produces stunning finish for first Man United goal

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have taken the lead in their crucial Europa League match with Real Sociedad thanks to a stunning goal from Alejandro Garnacho.

United are looking to top the group tonight and need to beat the La Liga side by two goals to do so.

That is now off to the perfect start as Garnacho scored his first goal for the Red Devils.

The goal came after a long ball was headed down by Bruno Fernandes, the ball fell to Ronaldo who then played Garnacho through before the 18-year-old finished the move off in style.

More Stories / Latest News
Former manager Neil Warnock says he’s ‘not convinced’ by two Leeds players
Newcastle and Liverpool told to pay €45m in order to sign midfielder
Video: “Annoying” – Liverpool’s Van Dijk names former Premier League star the hardest striker to play against
More Stories Alejandro Garnacho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.