Video: Ronaldo assists Garnacho before youngster produces stunning finish for first Man United goal

Manchester United have taken the lead in their crucial Europa League match with Real Sociedad thanks to a stunning goal from Alejandro Garnacho.

United are looking to top the group tonight and need to beat the La Liga side by two goals to do so.

That is now off to the perfect start as Garnacho scored his first goal for the Red Devils.

The goal came after a long ball was headed down by Bruno Fernandes, the ball fell to Ronaldo who then played Garnacho through before the 18-year-old finished the move off in style.

Cristiano Ronaldo ? Alejandro Garnacho What a way to score your first Manchester United goal… keep an eye on this youngster! ?