Video: Tierney scores incredible half-volley in Arsenal’s Europa League clash

Arsenal are in Europa League action tonight against Zurich and have taken the lead at the Emirates after a wonderful Kieran Tierney goal. 

The Gunners are looking to top their group tonight ahead of PSV and have got off to the perfect start thanks to the left-back’s goal.

The goal came after a Ben White cross ended up at Vieira’s feet, the midfielder took a shot and after some scrappy play, Tierney latched onto the ball on the half-volley to fire the home side in front.

The goal was a beautiful strike and it was a popular one amongst the Arsenal squad as his teammates surrounded the left-back in the aftermath.

