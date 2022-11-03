Video: Tierney scores incredible half-volley in Arsenal’s Europa League clash

Arsenal are in Europa League action tonight against Zurich and have taken the lead at the Emirates after a wonderful Kieran Tierney goal.
The Gunners are looking to top their group tonight ahead of PSV and have got off to the perfect start thanks to the left-back’s goal.
The goal came after a Ben White cross ended up at Vieira’s feet, the midfielder took a shot and after some scrappy play, Tierney latched onto the ball on the half-volley to fire the home side in front.
The goal was a beautiful strike and it was a popular one amongst the Arsenal squad as his teammates surrounded the left-back in the aftermath.
Arsenal LEAD! ?
Fantastic technique from Kieran Tierney on the half-volley ?
Look at what it means to him, look at what it means to the team! ? #UEL pic.twitter.com/C4vPfP0Vd2
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2022
KIERAN TIERNEY! ???
Clean strike from the Scot!#ARSZUR | #UEL pic.twitter.com/dC9YCGmYGZ
— Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) November 3, 2022