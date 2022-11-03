Moyes wants 23-year-old winger as first signing in January

West Ham United manager David Moyes is keen to seal the transfer of Middlesbrough wide-man Isaiah Jones this January.

The talented 23-year-old has really caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and a move up to the Premier League seems inevitable before too long.

According to Football League World, West Ham boss Moyes is now making Jones his priority as his first signing to come in this January.

Isaiah Jones in action for Middlesbrough against Millwall
The Hammers have also been linked with Brazilian winger Luizao, but Jones could be a more ready-made option for the east London outfit.

Crystal Palace have also been linked with Jones in recent times, but West Ham now look to be showing the strongest interest.

