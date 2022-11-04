6ft 3in Newcastle star set to leave the club for just £10million

Newcastle United could look to cash in on former captain Jamaal Lascelles in the upcoming windows.

The 28-year-old centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at the club since the arrivals of Sven Botman and Dan burn. He is no longer a key starter for Eddie Howe and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are willing to make a move when the transfer window opens in January.

Ideally, the Magpies are looking to sell him at the end of the season, but they could be open to letting him leave midway as well.

A report from Football Insider claims that Newcastle will hold out for a fee of around £10 million for the experienced defender. The player has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2024 and therefore the reported asking price seems quite reasonable.

The report further adds that Lascelles is admired by manager Eddie Howe for his experience and leadership qualities. However, he is currently a squad player and is viewed as a backup for the likes of Botman, Schar and Burn.

Lascelles is not a part of the club’s long-term plans and therefore it makes sense for him to move on.