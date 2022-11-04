Arsenal and Aston Villa closely monitoring Villarreal star

Arsenal and Aston Villa are closely monitoring Villarreal star Alex Baena.

Baena spent last season on loan at Spanish club Girona, where made 38 appearances in the second division. The 21-year-old has now returned to the Villarreal first-team, where he’s having an impressive season so far.

The young winger has scored four times in eleven games in La Liga, becoming a key player under Unai Emery.

However, Emery has now left the club to join Aston Villa, but according to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, he could be looking to take Baena with him to England.

The report also claims that Arsenal are interested in the Spanish youth international.

It’s no surprise to see both Arsenal and Aston Villa linked with the signing of Baena in recent days. Aston Villa are likely to be linked with a host of Villarreal players due to the links between Emery and the Spanish club, and Arsenal have been targeting younger up-and-coming players in their recruitment since the arrival of Mikel Arteta.

You’d expect Arsenal are the more attractive prospect of the two clubs, but Baena may want to repay the faith shown in him by Emery.