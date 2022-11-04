Arsenal identified two transfer targets for the January transfer window as they aim to continue in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

The Gunners currently sit on top of the Premier League table having acquired 31 out of a possible 36 points. They have won 10 out of their 12 matches played but face a difficult test this weekend when they take on London derby rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, who are currently unbeaten at home under new manager Graham Potter.

Second-placed Manchester City will be keeping a close eye on the affair, as they have the chance to go first should Arsenal drop points and they beat Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday.

Arteta’s summer signings, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, have played crucial roles in the team’s run of form already and the manager is looking ahead to the new transfer windows to bolster his squad.

The Spaniard said: “With the position that we are in right now, it demands as well another level of player. That player has to be available. We will look at everything and let’s see what we can do.”

Arteta identifies two potential signings

Two potential targets for the North London club are Facundo Torres of Orlando City and Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to the Independent.