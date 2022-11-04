Arsenal are plotting a move to sign RB Salzburg forward Noah Okafor next summer.

Okafor is one of the latest players from Salzburg who is attracting interest from clubs in Europe. The Austrian side have helped develop some of the biggest names on the continent in recent years including Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane.

The 22-year-old has scored nine goals in all competitions this season and has become a regular for this country, Switzerland.

Now, according to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Okafor next summer, who will reportedly cost in the region of £30m.

Bringing Okafor to Arsenal would fit into their recent recruitment plan. Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta have targeted younger, up-and-coming players to fit their system and to allow the club to develop them into players capable of playing for the first team.

Okafor has played through the middle as a striker as well as out wide as a winger, so his versatility could make him a useful squad option for Arsenal.

The report claims Arsenal could face competition from AC Milan, but the due to the former’s domination in the Premier League this season, they could be the most attractive prospect for Okafor.