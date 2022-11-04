Arteta identifies priority position he wants to strengthen, 21-yr-old a January target

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Mikel Arteta is looking to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Daily Mail, bringing in a winger is a top priority for the North London giants and Arteta has identified the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as a possible target.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian winger has been outstanding for Shakhtar in the domestic games this season. He has managed to grab the attention of the European elite with his performances in the Champions League as well.

Mudryk has three goals and two assists in six Champions League games so far. He has scored four more and assisted five more in the Premier Liga as well.

The young winger is regarded as a prodigious talent with tremendous potential. A move to Arsenal could help accelerate his development. He would get to play alongside better quality players and the Gunners have a track record of improving young players.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Erik ten Hag names Manchester United’s “problem” position
Report claims Tottenham are closing in on £13m January signing
Video: Mikel Arteta provides update on the extent of injury to Arsenal star

Arteta has an exceptional young core at his disposal and Mudryk would be a quality addition to that. He could form a fearsome quartet alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. Naturally a left winger, he can operate on either flank and as the number ten as well.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League and they will be hoping to go all the way. Arteta has admitted that they need players who can take them to another level and someone like Mudryk could add more quality in the final third and lift the morale around the club even further and help them push Manchester City for the title.

More Stories Mykhaylo Mudryk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.