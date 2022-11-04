Mikel Arteta is looking to add to his squad during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Daily Mail, bringing in a winger is a top priority for the North London giants and Arteta has identified the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk as a possible target.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian winger has been outstanding for Shakhtar in the domestic games this season. He has managed to grab the attention of the European elite with his performances in the Champions League as well.

Mudryk has three goals and two assists in six Champions League games so far. He has scored four more and assisted five more in the Premier Liga as well.

The young winger is regarded as a prodigious talent with tremendous potential. A move to Arsenal could help accelerate his development. He would get to play alongside better quality players and the Gunners have a track record of improving young players.

Arteta has an exceptional young core at his disposal and Mudryk would be a quality addition to that. He could form a fearsome quartet alongside Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka. Naturally a left winger, he can operate on either flank and as the number ten as well.

Arsenal are currently at the top of the Premier League and they will be hoping to go all the way. Arteta has admitted that they need players who can take them to another level and someone like Mudryk could add more quality in the final third and lift the morale around the club even further and help them push Manchester City for the title.