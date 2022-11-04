Champions League manager would “be in the frame” to replace Marsch at Leeds

Leeds United could look to appoint the Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou as a replacement for Jesse Marsch if they decide to sack him anytime soon.

As per Dean Jones, the Champions League manager is in the frame to replace the Leeds boss.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “If they do have to change manager, it’ll be the names that get linked with all the other jobs at the moment, and Postecoglou, and people like that, will probably be in the frame too.”

The Whites have endured a difficult start to the season so far and they are currently 16th in the league table. The win over Liverpool will have eased some pressure on the under-fire manager, but his long-term future remains far from secure.

Marsch oversaw the spending of around £90 million during the summer transfer window and his side were expected to perform far better than they have done.

Things have not gone according to plan for the Whites so far, and it will be interesting to see whether Marsch can turn it around at Elland Road.

Leeds certainly have an impressive squad at their disposal and they showcased their quality against Liverpool at Anfield last time out. It remains to be seen whether they can maintain the consistency in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has done an impressive job at Celtic, and he could be an exciting alternative to Marsch if Leeds were to take a new route in the coming weeks.