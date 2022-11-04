Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brazilian forward Endrick.

The 16-year-old is making waves with his performances in South America and he has been linked with a number of European clubs.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the player as well according to reporter Jorge Nicola.

Endrick is yet to establish himself as a regular starter for Palmeiras but he has been outstanding in the Copinha recently – a prestigious tournament for young players in Brazil.

The 16-year-old scored six goals in seven matches in the Copinha. He has also chipped in with three goals and an assist in the Serie A.

Endrick has a long-term contract with the Brazilian club and it is fair to assume that he won’t come cheap. Palmeiras will demand a premium if they are to sell him.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay up for his services. Nicola claims that the Blues are preparing a proposal and could make their move in the next few days.

He said (h/t Sportwitness): “Chelsea are another one that more than monitors, is another one that prepares the proposal for the next few days. Bayern Munich is another one that has the striker on their radar. Anyway, the 16-year-old boy is in the crosshairs of the world’s top football clubs.”

It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to sign a forward. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in his twilight years and Armando Broja is not a consistent goalscorer yet.

Graham Potter needs to add more depth to the position and Endrick would be an exciting long-term addition. He is expected to be the next big thing out of South America and he has the tools to develop into a star for Chelsea in the long run.

That said, Endrick is only 16 and the Blues should not expect an immediate impact from him. He will need time to adapt to English football and develop into a starter for them if the move goes through.