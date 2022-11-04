The Europa League group stage concluded last night with both Premier League top-four contenders, Arsenal and Manchester United, qualifying from their groups.

However, the Red Devils will be forced to partake in the Round of 16 play-offs after failing to score two goals in their final match against Real Sociedad and, consequently, finishing second in Group E.

This means Erik ten Hag’s side will have to deal with added fixture congestion in their already hectic schedule to ensure they progress to the next round of the competition.

In the play-offs, they will draw one on the teams that has been demoted from the Champions League. They may face any of the following:

Barcelona (ESP)

Ajax (NED)

Juventus (ITA)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Sporting Lisbon (POR)

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

Sevilla (ESP)

Bayer Leverkusen (GER)

The draw will take place on November 7.

Arsenal’s potential opponents

Mikel Arteta’s side got the job done in their group-stage matches by finishing as the winners. This means the Gunners automatically have a place in the Round of 16 and will await the results of the playoff ties to find out their next opponent.

The last 16 draw will take place on February 24.